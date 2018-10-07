Provide feedback on Youngstown schools in a school quality survey

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City School District is offering parents, employees and students the chance to provide feedback on district schools in a school quality survey.

Education quality, academic preparation, student support, family involvement, school leadership and safety are among the topics included in the survey.

“Our goal is to ensure we meet the needs of all students and help them become life-long learners who can succeed in and out of the classroom,” said Krish Mohip, the district’s chief executive officer. “Listening to our community is the best way to understand what our schools do well, and where we should be doing more.”

Employees and parents should check their email for a personal invitation and survey link. The survey is also available at https://survey.k12insight.com/r/parents2018 or by going to our school website at YCSD.org.

Students in third through 12th grades will take the survey during school, using their student IDs for access.

The online survey is compatible with any computer, tablet or smartphone. Paper surveys are available upon request at individual school buildings.

The survey is available in English and Spanish. It’s open Monday through Oct. 19.

Offering the survey fits with Goal III of CEO Mohip’s strategic plan for YCSD improvement, Increasing Parent, Family and Community Engagement.

Independent research and communications firm K12 Insight is administering the survey and compiling the results. All responses are strictly confidential. No one in the district will know who participates or be able to connect a participant to his or her answers.

For more information about the survey, contact Greg Kibler at Gregory.kibler@youngstown.k12.oh.us