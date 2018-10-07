Property values increase throughout Trumbull County

Staff repoort

WARREN

If there is something to be gleaned from the property values generated by the most recent six-year Trumbull County property tax revaluation, it’s that residential values countywide rose by about 3 percent.

It also appears residential and agricultural values in the top two rows of townships rose the most from Jan. 1, 2011, to Jan. 1, 2017. They went up about 7 percent, compared to increases closer to 4 percent in the bottom three rows of townships.

But Doug Constance of Integrity Appraisal Service of Niles, the company that carried out the reappraisal for the county auditor’s office, acknowledges a six-year property revaluation is not a highly scientific process.

As a result, a chart he puts together every six years to show what percentage property values have risen or fallen in the county’s townships, cities and villages is also not scientific.

A six-year revaluation involves looking at nearly every one of the county’s properties to provide a basis for increasing or decreasing the value of each property. The new valuations affect the amount each property owner pays in property taxes and took effect early this year.

