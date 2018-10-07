JetBlue will offer fewer frills on its cheapest tickets

NEW YORK

JetBlue is following the lead of larger rivals by offering a stripped-down ticket with fewer options than regular economy fares.

The airline says customers who take the cheapest fare might have to accept limits on when they board, their seat and whether they can change or cancel a reservation.

JetBlue Airways Corp. President Joanna Geraghty said in a recent note to employees that the new fare class will take effect sometime next year.

Geraghty says “our success is at risk” if JetBlue doesn’t offer the lower fares, which are called “basic economy” on Delta, American and United.

The big airlines introduced basic economy to compete with discount carriers such as Spirit Airlines. Buyers can’t pick a seat when they book their ticket, can’t change a reservation once booked and board last.

Fall and festive holiday packages at Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.

This season, guests staying at Colonial Williamsburg Resorts can look forward to a range of exclusive travel packages and unique holiday experiences.

Fall and winter packages include:

Fall Getaway Package (valid now through Nov. 20): Guests staying three nights or more at an official Colonial Williamsburg hotel will receive 15 percent off their stay, complimentary breakfast and up to $350 in resort outlets savings to use toward golf, spa, dining, carriage rides and more.

Holiday Getaway Package (valid Nov. 16 through Dec. 28): The Holiday Getaway Package includes nightly accommodations at an official Colonial Williamsburg hotel, admission tickets to Colonial Williamsburg and Busch Gardens Williamsburg ChristmasTown (valid up to three-consecutive days), complimentary return shuttle bus, daily Busch Gardens parking pass, daily breakfast at select hotels and all of the world-class Colonial Williamsburg Resorts guest amenities.

To learn about Colonial Williamsburg Resorts or to make a reservation, visit www.colonialwilliamsburgresorts.com

New hotel opens on shores of Chautauqua Lake

CELORON, N.Y.

A new, 135-room lakeside hotel has opened in actress Lucille Ball’s western New York hometown.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held recently to officially open the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in the village of Celoron, on the eastern end of Chautauqua Lake.

The complex was built on the site of an amusement park that closed in 1962 and features indoor and outdoor pools, bars and restaurants, a fitness center and a ballroom and conference center.

Delta partners with startup to improve pet travel

ATLANTA

Delta is partnering with a pet travel pod startup, as it changes its prices and policy for transporting passengers’ animal companions, the airline announced last week.

Delta Air Lines Inc. struck a long-term partnership with CarePod, saying the Singapore-based startup will help it carry and monitor pets better and give real-time updates to customers. The firm offers safety monitoring, tracking and logistics software for transporting pets.

The details of the deal are unclear, but the Atlanta-based airline said in a statement that its cargo division will “launch a new pet transportation strategy” through the partnership.

Associated Press