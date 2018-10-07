Grand opening

CANFIELD

A grand opening for Studio Pump, located at 5231 S. Canfield-Niles Road, will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The “Pump Up the Party” event will feature small class demos, Branch Street coffee, food from the Simple Greek, special guests, a ribbon-cutting and more. For information, call 330-565-7013.

Career expo

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partnership (MYCAP) will host a career expo with United Healthcare Community Plan of Ohio Inc. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Eugenia Atkinson Rec Center, 903 Otis St.

Employers from more than 20 career categories will be in attendance to accept resumes and assist with employment applications.

MYCAP’s Employment Skills and Training Program also will provide information and resources for individuals with employment-related barriers and utility assistance issues.

Attendees are encouraged to bring several resumes and information needed to fill out job applications.

For information, call Roger Beltz at MYCAP’s Youngstown office at 330-747-7921, exts. 1724/1754.

Award nominations

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network (MAGNET) are accepting nominations for the second-annual Excellence in Manufacturing Award.

The award will be presented to a Mahoning Valley manufacturer at the chamber’s Economic Forecast Breakfast event Nov. 14 at Mr. Anthony’s, South Avenue, in Boardman.

The award focuses on company history, areas of growth, product innovation and specific achievements. Nominated companies must be located in Columbiana, Mahoning or Trumbull counties, but need not be chamber members.

Submissions are due Oct. 31. Visit regionalchamber.com for information about how to submit a nomination.

Buy one, get one

BOARDMAN

Extreme Air Trampoline Parks, which has locations in Boardman and Niles, announced it will offer a Sweetest Day deal Oct. 20.

The parks will offer a buy one, get one free deal. Customers can find a coupon for the promotion on Extreme Air’s social media pages Oct. 16.

“Extreme Air makes the perfect date night,” said owner Matthew MacGregor. “We have plenty of fun activities and delicious food right on site at both of our locations.”

The locations are at 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles, and 360 McClurg Road, Boardman. For information, visit ExtremeAirParks.com.

New website

BOARDMAN

Kutlick Realty LLC announced it has launched an new commercial real-estate website at KutlickRealtyLLC.com.

Visit the site to view Kutlick Realty’s listings, including pictures and maps of the properties.

The updated site allows users to search for sale and lease properties by criteria such as keyword, price, size, city, county, zip code and use.

“We feel it’s important for all of our listings to be visible and easy to find – the website is updated daily to reflect new listings, price changes, and other updates,” said owner/broker Bill Kutlick. “We live in a fast-paced world. People need to have accurate information available to them at their fingertips.”