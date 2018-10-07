Fla. governor says storm could become Category 2 hurricane

Associated Press

MIAMI

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Michael has gotten a little stronger and is next expected to dump heavy rains over western Cuba in the coming hours before it makes its way toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Michael is packing top sustained winds of 60 mph and is about 105 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. The storm was about 140 miles south-southwest of the western tip of Cuba as of Sunday evening. The storm is headed north at 5 mph and forecasters say Michael should become a hurricane in the next few days.

It’s expected to move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday through Tuesday night and approach the northeast U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

Forecasters are calling on Florida Gulf Coast residents to monitor the storm’s approach, warning of the possibility of storm surge, heavy rains and dangerous winds as it approaches the U.S. Southeast.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott says a tropical storm heading for the Florida Panhandle could become a Category 2 hurricane by the time it makes landfall in the middle of the week.

Scott said Sunday that he had issued an order for a state of emergency for 26 counties in the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend area. He says winds in those areas could reach more than 100 mph.

The governor warned that storm surge could affect areas of Florida not in the storm’s direct path.