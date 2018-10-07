Fatal shooting

WARREN

Warren police say they responded to gunshots at 805 W. Market St. at 4:15 a.m. Saturday that led to the death of a 48-year-old man.

Police said in a brief news release that they were notified at the scene, a gas station, that a gunshot victim was in the emergency room of Trumbull Regional Medical Center. They are now investigating the death of Darryl Dukes.

Open house

BOARDMAN

The Boardman Fire Department will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the new fire station at 7440 Market St. Activities will include a tour of the station, a live burn demonstration, fire-safety tips, face painting, bounce-around, Mercy Health dental van, refreshments and more.

Lane closures

POLAND

Ohio Department of Transportation said beginning Monday, U.S. Route 224 between Interstate 680 and state Route 170 will be reduced to one lane in each direction for manhole adjustments through Friday.

Celebration for dam

BERLIN LAKE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District invites the public to an anniversary celebration from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday commemorating the completion of the Berlin Dam’s construction in 1943.

The Corps will provide dam tours, a commemoration ceremony, tree planting, chili cook-off, displays and exhibits. The dam has played a part in reducing the risk of flooding to downstream communities and sustaining water quality within the Mahoning River Valley and well as in providing quality recreation to visitors.

No reservations are required. The event will occur rain or shine except in the case of extreme weather. For information, call 412-395-7500 or email CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil.

Garden workshop

YOUNGSTOWN

The Colony, in partnership with the Youngstown public works department, will host a build-your-own rain-garden workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday on the corner of Warren Avenue and Hillman Street on the South Side.

Rain gardens are small patches of foliage planted to help combat flooding. More information for the event can be found on The Colony’s Facebook events page.