Driver of truck carrying brine killed in Mahoning crash
Staff report
SMITH TOWNSHIP
A truck driver was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck and commercial vehicle at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday on state Route 14 near Beloit-Snodes Road in Smith Township.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was not releasing the name of the victim pending notification of the driver’s family.
Others involved in the crash were not seriously injured, according to officers. The roads remained closed at 11 p.m.
According to the patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado pulling a boat on a trailer failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck by the Mack truck carrying brine. The truck overturned in a ditch and the operator was pronounced dead at the scene.
Additional details were unavailable at press time late Sunday night.
