COLUMBIANA/TRUMBULL COURTS

COURTS

columbiana county

new cases

Farmers National Bank v. Jesse Wooten, money.

docket

American Express National Bank v. Don Elzer, judgment for plaintiff.

American Express National Bank v. Elizabeth Johnson, judgment for plaintiff.

dissolutions granted

Amy Bailey and Robert Bailey.

Douglas Feezle and Alison Feezle.

divorces asked

Daniel Boots, 804 Pinetree Circle, East Palestine, v. Heather Boots, 663 Fairfield Ave., Columbiana.

Michelle VanHorn, 999 Franklin Ave., Salem, v. Thomas VanHorn of same.

divorces granted

Brooke Evans v. Gary Evans.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC v. Darlene K. James et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Veronica R. Davis et al, foreclosure.

Bank of America NA v. M. Zimmer, default.

Thomas A. Yount v. Robert L. Stringer Jr., default.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Virginia Groff, default.

Kent State University v. Alan S. Lade, default.

Luther Adams v. Robert Elser, dismissed.

Trumbull Foundry and Alloy Inc. v. McBane Machine Inc. et al, dismissed.

Commercial Credit Group Inc. v. Wolfords Rolloff Inc. et al, dismissed.

Nathaniel Richardson v. Robert Jenkins et al, dismissed.

Amanda M. McAllen et al v. Justin C. Schrum et al, dismissed.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Evan Wolfe, dismissed.

Home Point Financial Corp. v. Denise M. Racick et al, dismissed.

US Bank Trust NA v. Andrae Lattimore et al, dismissed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Dara C. Scott et al, dismissed.

State v. Curtis McKellar, sentenced.

State v. Cody Book, sentenced.

State v. Joshua McCranie, sentenced.

State v. Anthony Golden, sentenced.

State v. Brian J. Dragos, sentenced.

State v. Elizabeth D. Holt, sentenced.

State v. Robert J. Smith, sentenced.

State v. Drue A. Martin Jr., sentenced.

State v. Cody J. Jordan, sentenced. (2)

State v. Donald L. Mulholland, sentenced.

State v. Charles E. Dennison Jr., sentenced.

Nadine O’Malley et al v. William Woods DO et al, settled.

Sylvester P. Chicko v. NAO Lordstown Assembly et al, settled.

Brian Rock et al v. Anthony Smith et al, settled.

J&D Firearms Inc. v. Howland Alarm Co. Inc. et al, dismissed.

LVNV Funding LLC v. William Breeden, dismissed.

Bank of America NA v. Heather Mahonski et al, dismissed.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Fred Browning, dismissed.

Jessica Braz v. Dolgen Midwest LLC, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Victor D. McClain et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. Lynn A. Kettler et al, dismissed.

divorces granted

Jamie B. Douglas v. Bradley W. Douglas.

Lindsay Cantalamessa v. Mauro Cantalamessa.

Christine Dunn v. Raymond E. Dunn.

Michael Cadwallader v. Tamara Cadwallader.

Dissolutions granted

Emily Petrick and Ryan Petrick.

Kristin Hogan and Kevin M. Hogan.

James Burns Jr. and Juliane Burns.

Courtney Kurtz and Vince Kurtz.

Awilda Rivera and Hector Rivera.

Joseph Sankey and Tami L. Sankey.

Domestic cases dismissed

Lance A. Oros v. Dawn Oros.

Emily M. Brown v. Jeremy A. Inman.

Ashley E. Dempsey v. Anthony R. D’Amico.

MAHONING COUNTY

marriage licenses

John C. Jackson V, 22, of 166 West Maryland Ave., Sebring, and Haley L. Twaddle, 24, of same.

James D. Kurcsak, 26, of 1801 South Canfield Niles Road, Austintown, and Kelsy J. McKee, 26, of same.

James C. Bragg, 51, of 2255 Eddington Drive, Marshall, Texas, and Renee L. Earl, 44, of 3309 Scenic Glen, Mansfield, Texas.

Michael Welsh, 46, of 160 Todd Lane, Youngstown, and Christina L. Damello, 45, of same.

James T. Goldie Jr., 30, of 149 Brookmeade Drive, Pittsburgh, Pa., and Rebekah J. Seger, 28, of same.

Daniel R. Brownlee, 27, of 51 Gillian Lane, Youngstown, and Gina M. Ferraro, 29, of same.

Joseph E. Alfano Jr., 27, of 90 Carter Circle Apt. 6, Boardman, and Karli R. Rupert, 26, of same.

John E. Rodriguez, 54, of 432 Elberen St., Youngstown, and Mary J. Cappabianca, 60, of same.

Donald M. Durkin, 34, of 3733 Indian Run Apt. 6, Canfield, and Melissa A. Demarinis, 26, of same.

Andrew J. Lemley, 34, of 4239 Lake Road, Youngstown, and Lauren J. Albaugh, 28, of same.

Jeremy D. Pearson, 24, of 718 5th St., Struthers, and Rebekah C. H. Copple, 21, of same.

Kyle M. Laverie, 26, of 7053 West Boulevard Apartment 79, Boardman, and Miranda M. Lazusky, 24, of same.

Robert M. Parker, 29, of 9516 S. Shields Boulevard Apartment 348, Moore, Oklahoma, and Heidi L. Gonzales, 25, of same.

Thomas G. Long, 32, of 8306 Youngstown Pittsburgh Road, Poland, and Elizabeth A. Thompson, 36, of same.

David A. Bosak, 25, of 243 Sheridan Road, Poland, and Abbie L. Mozzy, 23, of same.

Derek A. Blackburn, 47, of 67 Woodrow Ave, Boardman, and Janet L. Jenkins, 50, of same.

Steven D. Schoenfeld Jr., 29, of 3817 Mercedes Place, Canfield, and Brittany L. Boosinger, 28, of same.

Kevin M. Yehl, 32, of 95 West Squantum St. Apt. 1017, Quincy, Mass., and Erin E. Schuler, 32, of 4962 Leffingwell Road, Canfield.

Dominic J. DeFelice, 27, of 1489 Turnberry Drive, Boardman, and Courtney L. Rothbauer, 28, of same.

Christopher M. Miller, 29, of 1894 Crittenden Road, Rochester, N.Y., and Megan E. Burns, 28, of same.

Steven J. Loosemore, 26, of 55 Cleveland St., Masury, and Angelea R. Kilgore, 27, of 2348 Russell Ave., Youngstown.

Timothy L. Delmont, 57, of 19048 Center St., North Benton, and Wendy L. Kiser, 52, of same.

Edward J. Sayers, 43, of 3885 Chaucer Lane, Youngstown, and Salim D. Taylor aka Salim Dawn Levine, 38, of same.

Kyle D. Weslosky, 26, of 1372 Devon Lane, Troy, Mich., and Lauren M. DePietro, 25, of 172 Wolcott Drive, Boardman.

Sean J. O’Brien, 28, of 212 Morrison St., Struthers, and Macy A. Donadee, 24, of same.

Drew J. Beaumier, 32, of 232 N. Leavitt Ave., Orange City, Fla., and Sarah L. Garcia, 31, of same.

Lambert H. McElrath II, 27 of 504 South Raccoon Apt. G36, Austintown, and Angela M. Strickland, 22, of same.

Brian M. Meyers, 32, of 1950 Howell Mill Road NW Apt. 2025, Atlanta, Ga., and Sara C. Sammartino, 30, of 9111 Woodworth Road, North Lima.

Kevin R. Mason, 29, 226 Afton Ave, Boardman, and Shawna N. Bragg, 43, of same.

Brian S. Craig, 37, of 14756 Berlin Station Road, Berlin Center, and Jennifer A. Miller, 39, of same.

Edward A. Gasior, 43, of 195 Marion Ave., Struthers, and Lori A. Case, 42, of same.

Oliver A. Kish, 35, of 227 Iora Ave, Youngstown, and Ravyn A. Taylor, 24, of same.

DOCKET

Chase Home Finance LLC v. William H, Soccorsy et al, confirmation of sale and distribution of proceeds.

US Bank National Assoc. v. David Gay et al, confirmation of sale and ordered distribution of proceeds.

Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. v. Andrew J. Henik et al, confirmation of sale and ordering distribution of proceeds.

Ohio Living Communities v. Stephen Wallace et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Emily R. Bluedorn v. Alison T. Green et al, dismissed.

John Perrotta et al v. James A. Taylor et al, order of magistrate.

U. S. Bank National Association v. Joseph L. Wainwright Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Sandra Bukovinsky v. Youngstown Orthopedic Associates LTD., order of magistrate.

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA v. George M. Kapsulis et al, order of magistrate.

Douglas E. Messiner et al v. Sunday Procter et al, order of magistrate.

Gobel’s Towing and Recovery Inc. v. Martin Trucking Inc., order of magistrate.

David Whalen v. William Pizzuto Sr. et al, order of magistrate.

Northeast Behavioral Health LLC v. Rajendra Koirala et al, order of magistrate.

Brooke A. Davidson et al v. City of Youngstown Water Dept. et al, order of magistrate.

State v. Aaron McQuire, sentenced.

State v. Thomas R. Seitz, sentenced.

State v. Richard Jamrozik, sentenced.

State v. David Johnson, dismissed counts 2, 3 and 4; pleads guilty; sentenced.

State v. Christopher M. Thompson, sentenced.

State v. Stephanie McCollum, pleads guilty.

State v. Latefa Stanley, pleads guilty.

State v. Melissa Mills, sentenced.

State v. Jacquavis Williams, sentenced.

State v. Yolanda Winlock, sentenced.

State v. Khaliah Green, sentenced.

State v. Tyrell Rodgers, sentenced.

State v. Brailyn Bunn, sentenced.

Auto Owners Insurance Co. v. Lloyd Moore, order of magistrate.

Farina Family Trust v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Christina M. Stroup v. Rochelle A. Hudson et al, dismissed.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Sandy L. King et al, confirmation of sale and ordered distribution of proceeds.

Mark T. Hart v. Chloe E. Maffei, dismissed.