Browns beat Ravens in OT


By Vindy Staff | October 7, 2018 at 4:42p.m.

CLEVELAND — Greg Joseph kicked a 37-yard field goal with two seconds left in overtime as the Cleveland Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens 12-9 on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Browns held the Ravens to three Justin Tucker field goals, the last of which forced overtime.

