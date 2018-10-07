Browns beat Ravens in OT
CLEVELAND — Greg Joseph kicked a 37-yard field goal with two seconds left in overtime as the Cleveland Browns beat the Baltimore Ravens 12-9 on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns held the Ravens to three Justin Tucker field goals, the last of which forced overtime.
Return to Vindy.com and read Monday's Vindicator sports section for complete details.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 18, 2016 4:37 p.m.
Browns collapse against Ravens
- October 14, 2017 10:16 p.m.
YSU loses in OT
- September 25, 2016 4:54 p.m.
Browns fall in overtime
- November 11, 2016 12:08 a.m.
Browns reach historic low
- September 25, 2016 midnight
Cleveland’s Murray latest to be kicked by the injury bug
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.