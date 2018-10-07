Bishop Nevels honored Saturday at McGuffey Centre fete
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
The International Brotherhood of Christian Men will honor Bishop Emmitt L. Nevels Sr. at the organization’s Walter N. Stewart Memorial Banquet at 7 p.m. Saturday at the McGuffey Centre, 1649 Jacobs Road. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Nevels is pastor of Nevels Temple Church of God in Christ, 939 Elm St., on Youngstown’s North Side.
Musical guests will be the Nevels Sisters (the bishop’s daughters), and the keynote speaker will be the bishop’s son Emmitt L. Nevels Jr.
Bishop Nevels acknowledged a call to ministry and began his trek toward leadership in the church through obedience, consecration and devout, formal study of the Bible, according to his biography.
Evangelism has been his hallmark for more than four decades, and his godly lifestyle is admired by young and old.
Bishop Nevels has been married 52 years, and he and his wife have five children. He is a former General Motors Co. employee. He earned his bachelor’s degree in theology and commendation from the International Seminary in 1992 and also studied accounting and religious studies at Youngstown State University.
He is the founder of two churches – Nevels Temple in Youngstown in 1974 and New Beginnings Church in Kent in 1990. Bishop Nevels also has served the Church of God In Christ on the state level.
Tickets are $25 per person. Petway Catering is providing the food. For advance tickets in Ohio, contact Pastor David Moncrief at 330-942-5133, or Roland Littlejohn at 330-610-8733.
For advance tickets in Pennsylvania, contact Rev. Forrest Underwood at 724-685-1705.
