Agenda Monday

Austintown school board, 4:30 p.m., special session with executive session with the purpose of discussion with regards to employment and compensation of a public employee and legal matters, central office, 700 S. Raccoon Road.

Austintown Township trustees, 6 p.m., township hall, 82 Ohltown Road.

Youngstown school board, 5 p.m., special meeting/retreat/professional development, room 204, Youngstown Rayen Early College, 20 W. Wood St.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.