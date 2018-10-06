YSU trails Southern Illinois at the half
Youngstown State struggled with errors, penalties and turnovers as the Penguins trail Southern Illinois 7-6 at the half.
SIU opened the second quarter with D.J. Davis 5-yard touchdown run. Later, a Saluki muffed punt return put the Penguins at the SIU 21. It took four minutes, 29 seconds to move 19 yards and the Penguins had a botched snap set them back 20-plus yards. Then the two sides traded penalties. After getting stuffed near the goal line, YSU settled for a 19-yard field goal.
Penguin defensive end Tyler Sims was ejected for a targeting penalty after he knocked Davis' helmet off in a big collision.
The Penguins had a another trip to the red zone in the half's final minute, but VanGorder was picked off.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 6, 2018 9:43 p.m.
Kennedy's late field goal lifts YSU over SIU, 17-14
- October 6, 2018 8:34 p.m.
Penguins remain behind Southern Illinois
- November 12, 2016 12:08 a.m.
Golden opportunity awaits Penguins
- November 12, 2017 12:10 a.m.
Reed seals YSU win
- November 13, 2016 midnight
Ed Puskas: Frustrated YSU finds end zone
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.