YSU trails Southern Illinois at the half

Youngstown State struggled with errors, penalties and turnovers as the Penguins trail Southern Illinois 7-6 at the half.

SIU opened the second quarter with D.J. Davis 5-yard touchdown run. Later, a Saluki muffed punt return put the Penguins at the SIU 21. It took four minutes, 29 seconds to move 19 yards and the Penguins had a botched snap set them back 20-plus yards. Then the two sides traded penalties. After getting stuffed near the goal line, YSU settled for a 19-yard field goal.

Penguin defensive end Tyler Sims was ejected for a targeting penalty after he knocked Davis' helmet off in a big collision.

The Penguins had a another trip to the red zone in the half's final minute, but VanGorder was picked off.