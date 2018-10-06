BREAKING: How they did it: The Republicans’ campaign to save Kavanaugh

YSU defense holding up through 1st quarter


By Brian Dzenis | October 6, 2018 at 6:44p.m.

Youngstown State has yet to concede a first down on third down as the Penguins lead Southern Illinois 3-0 after the first quarter.

The Salukis are 0 for 4 on third down and have been limited to 37 total yards.

Zak Kennedy kicked a 32-yard field goal to give YSU the lead.

