YSU defense holding up through 1st quarter
Youngstown State has yet to concede a first down on third down as the Penguins lead Southern Illinois 3-0 after the first quarter.
The Salukis are 0 for 4 on third down and have been limited to 37 total yards.
Zak Kennedy kicked a 32-yard field goal to give YSU the lead.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 30, 2016 midnight
SATURDAY’S OTHER MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE GAMES
- October 15, 2017 midnight
SATURDAY’s OTHER MVFC GAMES
- September 30, 2018 midnight
SATURDAY’S OTHER MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE GAMES
- October 1, 2017 midnight
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
- October 1, 2016 11:55 p.m.
Missouri Valley Football Conference roundup
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.