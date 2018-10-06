Warren police investigate fatal shooting
WARREN
Warren police say they responded to gunshots at 805 W. Market St. at 4:15 a.m. Saturday that led to the death of a 48-year-old man.
Police said in a brief news release that they were notified at the scene that a gunshot victim was in the emergency room of Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
They are now investigating the death of Darryl Dukes.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 5, 2018 11:30 a.m.
Tucson police: Man fatally shot by neighbor who called 911
- November 14, 2016 9:55 p.m.
Autopsy to continue Tuesday to determine exact cause of Trumbull woman's death
- June 19, 2017 10:34 a.m.
Man fatally shot during altercation at Father’s Day barbecue
- November 15, 2016 midnight
Autopsy to be completed today on body of woman, 22, apparently shot to death in Warren
- October 7, 2017 7:36 p.m.
Warren police probe shooting death of man
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.