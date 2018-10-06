BREAKING: KAVANAUGH NOMINATION | US Senate confirms Judge Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

Warren police investigate fatal shooting


October 6, 2018 at 3:19p.m.

WARREN

Warren police say they responded to gunshots at 805 W. Market St. at 4:15 a.m. Saturday that led to the death of a 48-year-old man.

Police said in a brief news release that they were notified at the scene that a gunshot victim was in the emergency room of Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

They are now investigating the death of Darryl Dukes.

