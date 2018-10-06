Trump calls Kavanaugh’s past ‘squeaky clean’

WASHINGTON (AP)

President Donald Trump says he is a “hundred percent” sure that the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were in high school named the wrong person.

Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate on Saturday by a 50-48 vote. His Supreme Court nomination was roiled for weeks by allegations of sexual misconduct and drunken behavior when Kavanaugh was a high school and college student.

Trump tells reporters on Air Force One that one of the reasons he chose Kavanaugh “is because there’s nobody with a squeaky-clean past” like him.

Trump also says he believes a rally speech in which he mocked Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh proved to be a turning point for the nomination.

The remarks drew criticism from Democrats and Republicans in the Senate.