Negotiations at an impasse in Poland schools

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

POLAND

Negotiations between the Poland Education Association and Poland Board of Education have stalled, the PEA reported Friday.

The impasse comes after two mediation sessions failed Sept. 4 and Oct. 4.

PEA spokeswoman Nichole Blaze said, “The PEA deeply resents the fact that, once again, we have returned to another school year teaching without a contract.”

PEA represents 122 teachers employed by Poland schools.

In response to PEA’s news release, Superintendent David Janofa pointed to the district’s troubling fiscal condition.

“We understand and know that our teachers are very important,” Janofa said. “We want to try to get this resolved as expediently as we can. We understand we have a responsibility to taxpayers, and that’s a balance we don’t take lightly.”

A performance audit completed in February recommended the school district cut staff and close buildings.

The audit was conducted after a five-year forecast projected the district would have a deficit of more than $4.8 million in fiscal year 2022, according to the auditor’s office.

“It’s about the numbers,” Janofa said.

He told The Vindicator another mediation will be attempted.

“We’re going to get a contract,” he said. “I’m not sure if I can state that it’s going to be in the near future. ... If it’s soon, that’s great. It would be helpful for everyone. There are things in the contract that the PEA would like to change.

“On the board side, there are things we’re not able to do at this point. It has reached – I don’t know if I would call it a stalemate – but it has reached a point where movement has slowed. The board’s desire is to have a contract.”

Janofa said the district will do what it can for its teachers, but residents need to be fiscally responsible as well.