Ribbon-cutting for Nexus Sound Studio

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Alex Thomas announced a ribbon-cutting will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for Nexus Sound Studio, 715 Mahoning Ave.

This is the second location for Nexus Sound Studio, which opened its recording studio in Warren in 2009.

Nexus Sound Studio is a full-service audio and video production company, offering professional live-session recording, mixing and mastering, graphic design and CD/DVD duplication.

The newly renovated 8,000-square-foot production facility in Youngstown is available for band rehearsals, video/film shoots, photography or other creative endeavors.

For information, call 330-503-4965 or visit nexussoundstudio.com.

DeWine warns of tech-support scams

COLUMBUS

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine on Friday warned consumers to beware of tech-support scams.

The scams often begin when consumers receive a phone call or warning message claiming there’s a problem with their computer. They are asked to follow a series of instructions and told to provide payment, access to their device or personal information. Consumers who follow the instructions risk losing money and compromising their personal information.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Help Center logged more than 60 reports of the scam in September.

DeWine warned consumers not to give a stranger access to their device; beware of pop-up messages; know where to find real help; be wary if asked to pay using gift cards or wire transfers; and watch out for phony refund offers.

Report a potential scam to 800-282-0515 or visit OhioProtects.org.

Huntington to close 70 bank branches

COLUMBUS

Huntington Bank announced this week it plans to close 70 bank branches, according to numerous media reports.

Cleveland.com reported 18 of the locations are located in the Greater Cleveland area, and 30 are in Ohio. None are in the Mahoning Valley.

Cleveland.com reported the bank will still have the most locations of any bank in the state.

Toyota issues recall for 2.4M hybrids

TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp. says it has issued a recall for 2.4 million hybrid vehicles in Japan and elsewhere for potential problems with stalling.

The company said Friday that in rare cases the vehicles might fail to enter a “failsafe” driving mode, lose power and stall. Power steering and braking would still work, but a stall at a fast speed could increase risks of a crash.

The recall applies to some Toyota Prius and Auris hybrids made from October 2008-November 2014. The vehicles were involved in an earlier recall that did not fix the previously unanticipated problem that is being addressed now, the company said in a statement.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 42.06-1.02

Aqua America, .20 37.04 0.30

Avalon Holdings,3.20-0.12

Chemical Bank, .2852.98-0.61

Community Health Sys, .212.800.13

Cortland Bancorp, .1124.20-0.10

Farmers Nat., .0715.14 -0.09

First Energy, .36 37.980.82

Fifth/Third, .1628.27-0.23

First Niles Financial, .059.07-0.37

FNB Corp., .1212.69-0.09

General Motors, .3834.12-0.14

General Electric, .1213.180.52

Huntington Bank, .11 15.35-0.06

JP Morgan Chase, .56114.62-0.65

Key Corp, .1120.29-0.14

Macy’s, .38 32.83-0.04

Parker Hannifin, .76182.37-2.61

PNC, .75138.52-0.58

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88171.282.20

Stoneridge 28.09 -0.20

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.37-0.10

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.