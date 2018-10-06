POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

Sept. 28

Arrest: Canfield police handed to Hubbard authorities Jurita M. Perdue, 38, who listed Youngstown addresses on Detroit and East Auburndale avenues. Perdue was wanted on a city warrant accusing her of failing to comply with a court order.

Sept. 29

Theft: A man reportedly stole about five packages of steaks from Save-a-Lot, 880 W. Liberty St.

Oct. 1

Arrest: After pulling her over on North Main Street, authorities took Diane R. Padgett, 48, into custody upon learning that the Sharpsville, Pa., woman was wanted on a warrant from that city charging forgery.

Drug paraphernalia: A traffic stop on West Liberty Street led to a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Tawana Hymes III of North Gate Avenue, Youngstown, with possessing drug paraphernalia. Hymes, 29, had a device typically used to grind marijuana, officers alleged.

Menacing: An official with Hubbard Middle School on Hall Avenue reported a 13-year-old student had threatened a fellow student during a contest between them in gym class.

Oct. 2

Summons: Police responded to a complaint about an intoxicated person at a state Route 304 business before charging Andrew J. Fabrizi Jr., 48, of Saul Drive, Hubbard, with disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

LIBERTY

Sept. 29

Drugs: Brandon J. Rios, 20, of Fifth Avenue, Youngstown, was cited after having been pulled over near his residence. Rios admitted having a bag of suspected marijuana in the car, a report stated.

Criminal damaging: A Keefer Road man alleged his former girlfriend, 29, slashed his vehicle’s passenger-side tires during an argument related to child-custody issues.

Theft: A man told officers he returned to his Church Hill-Hubbard Road apartment to discover a $200 TV missing.

Sept. 30

Arrests: After responding to a reported shoplifting situation at Walmart, 200 Goldie Road, officers charged a boy, 10, and a girl, 14, both of Youngstown, with obstructing official business and falsification after alleging the youngsters had provided phony names and inaccurate dates of birth.

Drugs: Authorities were dispatched to a Green Acres Drive apartment building regarding threats, where they took into custody Ryan L. Davis, 28, of Rhoda Avenue, Youngstown, on a drug-abuse charge. Davis had in his vehicle suspected marijuana and a digital scale with suspected drug residue, a report showed.

Trespassing: A Barth Drive man showed police home-surveillance footage that reportedly caught a man with long hair wearing a baseball cap and a pair of boots entering his car.

Theft: A Trumbull Avenue man noticed $15 missing from his vehicle.

Theft: A vendor who was part of a gun show at the Metroplex Expo Center, 1620 Motor Inn Drive, discovered a phone case and various action figures missing from her booth.

Oct. 1

Theft: A Colonial Drive man told officers someone had entered his car before removing a book bag, a computer and computer accessories for an estimated $1,300 loss.

Theft by deception: A Roosevelt Drive woman discovered a $59 bogus charge on a bill to a cellphone plan the accuser shares with her granddaughter.

Recovered property: Police ran the license-plate number on a vehicle found on Naylor-Lloyd Road and determined the car had been stolen in Niles.

Oct. 2

Arrest: After seeing a suspicious person walking on Euclid Boulevard, police took Mychael Q. Bentley of Cataline Avenue, Youngstown, into custody. Bentley, 31, was wanted on a Youngstown warrant charging failure to comply with police.

Theft: A Colonial Drive man noticed a $100 cellphone missing from his vehicle.

Oct. 3

Menacing: A Pleasant Valley Road man said a Girard man, 45, is harassing him in person and via online messages regarding items the accuser had sold him at an auction.

Theft: The landlord of a Hadley Avenue apartment told police a tenant in the process of being evicted stole a $480 wall-mounted air-conditioning unit.

Recovered property: An employee with Goodwill Industries Inc., 2747 Belmont Ave., reported having received a box that contained a revolver, two boxes of ammunition, two stun guns, a birth certificate and several keys.

Theft: An Oakland Drive woman found out someone without authorization used one of her credit cards at an automated teller machine to withdraw $303 from her account.

Oct. 4

Arrest: Suspicious activity in the 4800 block of Belmont Avenue caught officers’ attention before they arrested Jasmine Johnson, 24, of Logan Gate Road, Liberty, on a Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Arrest: A traffic stop near Belmont Avenue and Colonial Drive resulted in Nicholas D. Gibson’s arrest. Gibson, 28, of East Avondale Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on felony parole- and probation-violation warrants.

GIRARD

Sept. 28

Harassment: A Forsythe Avenue woman said she’s gotten unwanted calls and text messages that referenced her former husband.

Theft: A man reportedly stole about $8 worth of snack items from a Sunoco gas station, 307 S. State St., then left on foot.

Sept. 29

Arrest: Police in Youngstown picked up Jeffrey D. Caulton, 30, after learning that Caulton, of Erie Street, Youngstown, was wanted on a warrant.

Domestic violence: Sean A. Murphy, 30, of Mosier Road, Girard, was charged with the crime after a woman alleged that during an altercation, Murphy threw her to the ground, placed her in a headlock and shoved her onto a bed, leaving redness and minor cuts.

Theft: A woman reported a package missing that was supposed to have been delivered to her Forsythe Avenue residence.

Criminal mischief: A Forsythe Avenue man noticed a door window to his home had been broken.

Sept. 30

Recovered property: A woman handed to police a plastic bag containing a white powder that was possibly cocaine that she reportedly had seen fall from a man’s pocket.

Theft: A man discovered a $450 refrigerator missing as he prepared to move from an apartment in the 1100 block of North Highland Avenue.

Oct. 1

Arrest: Authorities reported seeing a suspicious man on a set of railroad tracks near Byers Avenue before charging Dennis Mosley III, 23, of West Second Street, Girard, with resisting arrest and criminal trespassing. Mosley, who also was wanted on a warrant charging falsification and a probation violation, led police on a foot chase before being apprehended at a Market Street business, a report showed.

Theft: A Gary Avenue man reported a wallet stolen from his vehicle.

Oct. 2

Theft: Someone in the 800 block of Gary Avenue entered a car and removed a $596 chain saw.

Drugs: A traffic stop in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue resulted in a citation against Tamara Shilling of Illinois, Girard, after officers alleged Shilling, 38, admitted having a small bag of suspected cocaine in her wallet as well as a bag of suspected marijuana on her person.

Oct. 3

Menacing: An East Prospect Street woman said a neighbor drove past her residence and honked the horn in an effort to frighten her two children in their front yard.

Theft: A man discovered five lawn-mower motors, three brass heater cores, part of a motor and a toolbox missing from his Church Hill Road home.

Theft by deception: A Powers Avenue woman told authorities she wrote a $6,000 check after having received a call from someone who claimed to represent the Internal Revenue Service that was part of a phone scam.