Drugs, guns found after chase on South Side
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
City police arrested two people after a vehicle chase early Friday morning – one of whom was reportedly caught with heroin, crack cocaine and other drugs and illegal firearms.
Officers chased the suspected driver, Christopher M. Royal, 27, of Brooklyn Avenue; his passenger Demetrius Washington, 32; and another uncharged passenger from West Chalmers Avenue to Glenwood Avenue just after midnight Friday, according to a police report.
Officers found Royal to be illegally carrying a concealed, loaded handgun, along with suspected crack cocaine, suspected heroin, suspected marijuana and various pills, a digital scale and about $300 in cash, reports say.
Royal, who surrendered to police after the vehicle chase, was handed a combined $22,500 bond during his Friday afternoon arraignment in Youngstown Municipal Court on various drug, firearm and fleeing charges.
Washington, who fled on foot but was later apprehended, is set for arraignment Tuesday in municipal court on a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business.
