Penguins remain behind Southern Illinois
Youngstown State's 7-6 halftime deficit to Southern Illinois held up through three quarters.
Zak Kennedy missed a 42-yard field goal attempt wide left and short.
SIU's Jeremy Chinn was ejected for a targeting penalty on YSU's Miles Joiner.
