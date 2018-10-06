BREAKING: How they did it: The Republicans’ campaign to save Kavanaugh

Penguins remain behind Southern Illinois


By Brian Dzenis | October 6, 2018 at 8:34p.m.

Youngstown State's 7-6 halftime deficit to Southern Illinois held up through three quarters.

Zak Kennedy missed a 42-yard field goal attempt wide left and short.

SIU's Jeremy Chinn was ejected for a targeting penalty on YSU's Miles Joiner.

