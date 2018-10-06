Online date leads to serious injuries for Warren woman

Staff report

WARREN

A city woman suffered serious injuries Thursday after a Canton man she met on an online dating site drove his car into her, crushing her legs.

Thomas V. Aventino, 28, of Barn Drive, pleaded not guilty Friday in Warren Municipal Court on charges of felonious assault and leaving the scene of an accident. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim. He was released from the Trumbull County jail later Friday after posting a $5,000 bond.

The 31-year-old victim said she invited Aventino to her house Thursday evening after meeting him on a dating site. She said they got into an argument in her home, and Aventino threw her son’s tablet computer against a wall and went outside, where the argument continued.

He later got into his car and backed down the driveway, the woman said. Once near the curb area, he changed directions, moving the car forward back up the driveway toward her, striking her.

The crash pinned her between his car and another car in her driveway. The victim was able to take a picture with her cellphone of Aventino’s license plate as he drove away.

Police found her face-up in the driveway near a vehicle and in great pain.

“Her legs were very red and were turning black and blue just above the knees,” a police report says. Ambulance personnel said they believed the woman had a fractured femur, hip and hyperextended knee. She was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Police found Aventino in his car at Front Street and Tod Avenue Southwest and took him into custody.

Police said there are numerous witnesses to the incident.