oddly enough

Former puppet specialist charged in 3-D gun case
NEW YORK
A former puppet specialist with the Broadway musical “The Lion King” is accused of printing a 3-D gun in the theater’s prop room.
Ilya Vett was arrested on a misdemeanor charge.
A criminal complaint says a police officer observed a 3-D printer producing a “hard black plastic object” shaped like a revolver.
It says Vett told a detective he was making a gun as a gift for his brother, who lives upstate and has a gun license.
In New York, it is illegal for an unlicensed person to print a 3-D revolver.
Vett’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request to comment.
Drones help search for escaped kangaroo
JUPITER, Fla.
A runaway kangaroo in South Florida had wildlife officers sending up a pair of drones to help search for it.
More than a dozen officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were joined by state troopers and local law enforcement in the search for Storm.
The 5-year-old marsupial hopped away from a home in a Jupiter Farms subdivision, where he’s been raised alongside six other kangaroos.
Owner Eric Westergard described Storm as 4 feet tall and 45 pounds, with tawny fur, black paws and a powerful, long tail.
