oddly enough

Former puppet specialist charged in 3-D gun case

NEW YORK

A former puppet specialist with the Broadway musical “The Lion King” is accused of printing a 3-D gun in the theater’s prop room.

Ilya Vett was arrested on a misdemeanor charge.

A criminal complaint says a police officer observed a 3-D printer producing a “hard black plastic object” shaped like a revolver.

It says Vett told a detective he was making a gun as a gift for his brother, who lives upstate and has a gun license.

In New York, it is illegal for an unlicensed person to print a 3-D revolver.

Vett’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Drones help search for escaped kangaroo

JUPITER, Fla.

A runaway kangaroo in South Florida had wildlife officers sending up a pair of drones to help search for it.

More than a dozen officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were joined by state troopers and local law enforcement in the search for Storm.

The 5-year-old marsupial hopped away from a home in a Jupiter Farms subdivision, where he’s been raised alongside six other kangaroos.

Owner Eric Westergard described Storm as 4 feet tall and 45 pounds, with tawny fur, black paws and a powerful, long tail.

Associated Press