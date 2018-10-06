METRO DIGEST || Nonviolence Parade

Nonviolence Parade

YOUNGSTOWN

The eighth annual Nonviolence Parade and Rally will start at 3 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Wood Street and Wick Avenue, proceeding through downtown to the Covelli Centre, where a rally will begin immediately afterward.

The parade kicks off Nonviolence Week, which is Sunday to next Saturday, in Ohio. Participants in the parade and rally will include Minnijean Brown Trickey, one of the Little Rock Nine, a group of nine black students who were among the first to enroll in a then all-white high school in Arkansas, as well as Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel, Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, Councilman Julius Oliver, D-1st, and Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip.

WWII re-enactment

YOUNGSTOWN

A World War II re-enactment club is conducting exercises at the former G.F. Property on Dennick Avenue on the city’s North Side through Sunday.

Simulated gunfire and noise that sounds like small battle action will likely be heard in the area, according to the city police department. The event is not open to the public.

A woman who lives nearby told The Vindicator that it sounds like a war is going on in her neighborhood.

Arrest after car chase

YOUNGSTOWN

Police charged a 35-year-old Youngstown man with failure to comply with the order of a police officer and obstructing official business after they say he led them on a car chase and then ran from officers.

Police said they attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Lawrence White of Zedaker Street about 12:35 p.m. Thursday on Marmion Avenue on the South Side for a driving violation. White refused to stop and accelerated his vehicle to about 50 mph, going through a stop sign before coming to an abrupt stop on Erie Street at East Boston Avenue. Police said White fled on foot and was chased by two officers who finally caught him in a yard on East Lucius Avenue.

Jurors released

YOUNGSTOWN

Jurors hearing the homicide case against Charles Allen of Campbell were released about noon Friday for the holiday weekend.

Prosecutors on Friday called the Mahoning County coroner’s investigator and coroner, as well as Allen’s arresting officer. Allen’s attorney also called a witness, prosecutors said.

Allen, 24, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Tyreese Lynch in the head in August 2017. Lynch was found shot dead in a vehicle along Chicago Avenue on the South Side. Authorities also arrested another man, 20-year-old Jamar Sklenchar, in Lynch’s death.

Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny is presiding over the proceedings. The trial is set to resume Tuesday morning, and prosecutors expect to call the case detective. County offices are closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.

OVI arrest on Market

BOARDMAN

A man was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired at Market Street and Brookwood Road early Friday after he fell asleep while driving, according to reports.

Police approached the vehicle and observed that Nevin Lesnoski, 25, of Poland, was sleeping with his foot on the brake while his car remained in drive. Lesnoski did not wake until roused by the officer. Lesnoski would not submit to a breath test. He was arrested and cited for OVI and impeding traffic. He is scheduled to appear in county area court Tuesday morning.

