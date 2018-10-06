Campbell Mayor explains decision to remove stickers

Staff report

CAMPBELL

Mayor Nick Phillips ordered that all nonofficial decals be removed from city vehicles last week.

Some residents have complained this order included the removal of Campbell Memorial High School Red Devil mascot logos from the vehicles, though Phillips contends that assertion is inaccurate.

“The decals they’re referring to were not official Red Devil mascot logos. They were just stickers of devils in fire helmets,” Phillips said. “I’m a proud graduate of CMHS, and I wholeheartedly support our schools.”

The mayor said the devil stickers weren’t his main concern, but stickers depicting characters from Looney Tunes, Marvel and DC comics on city vehicles. He said the move was part of an effort to clean up the city’s image in hopes of attracting new businesses.

Police Chief Dennis Puskarcik confirmed he had received at least one complaint that the city vehicles appeared unprofessional due to the stickers.

There have been no complaints during Campbell caucus or city council meetings from residents regarding the use of or removal of the stickers.