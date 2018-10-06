Man pleads not guilty to sex with minor

CANFIELD

A Canfield man pleaded not guilty Friday to having sex with a minor.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dominic M. Haniford, 21, of Chapel Lane, on one misdemeanor count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor for an alleged offense that occurred in May 2015.

He entered his plea Friday morning in the county area court and was released on a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.

He is set for a pretrial hearing Oct. 23 in the Canfield court.

School board meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Board of Education will meet for a special meeting/retreat/professional development from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

All the sessions will be in Room 204 at Youngstown Rayen Early College, 20 W. Wood St. The meetings will feature several presenters, and areas discussed will include legislative updates, financial updates, tax levy, legal updates, general purposes and discussion about how to move forward as a board.

Guilty plea in theft case

YOUNGSTOWN

An Austintown man pleaded guilty to burglarizing a disabled Youngstown woman’s home and stealing opioid medication.

Gregory Senediak, 43, of Impala Drive, was indicted in June on felony counts or burglary, extortion, intimidation of a witness, theft from a disabled person and theft of drugs. He accepted a deal Thursday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, pleading guilty to the burglary and theft-of-drugs charges. The remaining charges were dismissed.

He is set for sentencing Dec. 4. He faces a maximum sentence of 91/2 years in prison on both charges and up to $20,000 in fines.

The June indictment says Senediak trespassed at the woman’s Schenley Avenue home in April and stole Percocet pills.

Senediak was ordered to pay $600 in restitution and have no contact with the victim or her family. He also will face three years of probation after his release from prison.

Threat reported

AUSTINTOWN

A Herons Circle man is accused of threatening a scrap collector who was trying to collect the man’s disposed refrigerator.

The collector reported to township police he spotted the appliance near the end of the residence’s driveway. The home-owner approached him just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday and asked if he intended to pay for the disposed appliance before threatening him.

“Do you see my license plate? [It says] ‘second amendment.’ If you step on to my property, I will kill you,” the police report states.

The homeowner later told police he felt “threatened” by the scrap collector but said he never threatened him. Police noted the refrigerator was “torn apart” near two trash cans and did not bear a “for sale” sign. The scrap collector said he would pursue charges against the man.

Drug charges

BOARDMAN

In an apartment search resulting from an accidental 911 call Thursday morning, police arrested a man after finding drug paraphernalia there, according to police reports.

In searching for the caller at the Stadler Avenue apartment of Julian Ruiz, 18, police found a marijuana pipe, two glass bongs and two marijuana grinders. Ruiz was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a summons.

Plea in assault case

WARREN

Nia Cook, 18, of Highland Avenue Southwest pleaded not guilty Friday in Warren Municipal Court to assault, accused of hitting another female whose car crashed into her car Thursday at South Street and North Park Avenue at 9:15 p.m.

Police said the assault victim’s car crashed into the back of Cook’s vehicle. Cook then confronted the driver of the other vehicle, a 20-year-old city woman.

Cook yelled at the driver, then hit her below one eye, police said. Cook was released at the scene and issued a summons to appear in court Friday. Cook was released after posting a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.

School threat

NEWTON FALLS

A Youngstown teen was arrested after threatening to shoot people at school, according to police reports.

Interpol Washington, D.C., learned about the situation through local police in Bonn, Germany. A 14-year-old witness alleged that the 17-year-old suspect told the witness on a PlayStation network that he possesses firearms and plans to attack a school.

Interpol Washington notified Boardman police about the threats, since the I.P. address returned to a Boardman residence.

The teen was arrested Wednesday evening at his father’s house on Kings Drive in Newton Falls on charges of inducing panic. The subject admitted to making threats.