Kennedy's late field goal lifts YSU over SIU, 17-14

— Zak Kennedy kicked three field goals, including a tie-breaking 34-yarder with 26 seconds to play to give Youngstown State a 17-14 win over Southern Illinois in the Penguins' Homecoming game on Saturday night.

Tevin McCaster ran for 116 yards for the Penguins (2-3, 1-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference). McCaster's 1-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion pass from Montgomery VanGorder to Zach Farrar tied the game at 14 with 4:36 to play.

YSU trailed 14-6 after SIU's Matt DeSomer scored a 1-yard TD with 10:57 to play. The Salukis (1-4, 0-2) led 7-6 at halftime on a 5-yard TD run by D.J. Davis.

Kennedy kicked field goals of 32 and 24 yards in the first half.

