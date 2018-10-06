BREAKING: How they did it: The Republicans’ campaign to save Kavanaugh

Indians lose again, trail Astros 2-0 in ALDS


By Vindy Staff | October 6, 2018 at 8:04p.m.

HOUSTON — The Cleveland Indians are on the brink of elimination.

The defending World Champion Houston Astros beat the Indians 3-1 on Saturday at Minute Maid Park behind pitcher Gerrit Cole to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five American League Division Series.

The only run Cole allowed came on a home run by Cleveland's Francisco Lindor.

Game 3 is Monday in Cleveland.

