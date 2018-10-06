Harris, Brown cancel Ohio appearances
Associated Press
CINCINNATI
U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris has canceled two planned appearances in Cincinnati to remain in Washington for Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation vote.
The California Democrat was scheduled to attend the Women’s Leadership Summit at Xavier University and then serve as keynote speaker for the Cincinnati NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner today.
Harris’ staff said she plans to deliver remarks by video. Harris is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee who is considered a potential 2020 presidential candidate.
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s staff said the Ohio Democrat also canceled his Leadership Summit appearance and plans to send video comments. Brown is seeking a third term against Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci.
