A YSU tribute to Ray Beiersdorfer

By Amanda Tonoli

atonoli@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

More than 100 people crowded together in Youngstown State University’s Moser Hall on a rainy Friday to pay tribute to Ray Beiersdorfer.

Beiersdorfer, a YSU distinguished professor of geology and environmental activist, had a heart attack last month and remained hospitalized Friday in critical condition.

Cupcakes, sandwiches, cookies and other comfort foods lined the tables on the perimeter of the room, with attentive listeners in the middle.

Beiersdorfer’s wife, Susie, said seeing everyone warms her heart.

“The outpouring of love and all the people here [who have] come to celebrate Ray’s life shows how we are all connected,” she said.

Jeff Mendenhall, a YSU graduate, came to celebrate Beiersdorfer because of his connection to him as a student.

“He was a hell of a guy,” Mendenhall said. “He showed us it doesn’t really matter how you dress or how you look. It’s about motivating people to do greater things and to bring other people together.”

YSU President Jim Tressel said he and Beiersdorfer had a special bond.

“We were probably on opposite ends of some opinions, but I loved him anyway, and he loved me anyway,” he said. “His wife, Susie, said we had a ‘bromance.’”

Martin Abraham, chemical engineering professor, said Beiersdorfer was just a great professor and a great faculty member.

“He was a passionate advocate about what he believed in,” Abraham said.

Doug Fowler of the geological and environmental science department said he feels honored “to fill Dr. Ray’s shoes right now.”

“All I can say is thank you, Ray,” he said emotionally.

Chris Yambar, a Youngstown native and renowned artist and writer, echoed Fowler’s sentiment.

“I’ll never be able to think about drinking a glass of water without thinking of my friend,” he said. “I will always be thankful to have just been his friend.”