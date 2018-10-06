Mahoning gets $850K CHIP grant

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners, in partnership with Struthers and Campbell, have been awarded the 2018 Community Housing Impact and Preservation Program grant through the State of Ohio Development Services Agency’s Office of Community Development.

The two-year $850,000 grant consists of both Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership Program funds.

The CHIP grant project will include private home-owner rehabilitation and required fair-housing components. Residency and income guidelines do apply for eligibility to apply.

There will be one public meeting in each community to discuss the benefits of the CHIP grant and to release applications for those wishing to apply.

Public meeting times and dates are as follows: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Campbell City Hall, 351 Tenney Ave.; 6 p.m. Thursday, Austintown Senior Center, 112 Westchester Drive; and 6 p.m. Oct. 17, Struthers Administration Building, 6 Elm St.

After these meetings, applications will be available at the commissioners’ office, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown; Mahoning County Healthy Homes and Lead Hazard Control Program, 108 Westchester Drive, Austintown; Campbell City Hall and Struthers Administration Building, as well as on the county, Campbell and Struthers websites.