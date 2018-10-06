COLUMBUS DAY
COLUMBUS DAY
What’s open/closed
A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday. Residents of communities not listed should check their governmental office schedules.
City offices: Salem and Sharon, open; Youngstown, Warren, Niles, New Castle, Newton Falls Municipal Court, closed.
County, state and federal offices: Closed, no mail delivery.
Schools: Youngstown, Warren, Niles, Salem, open; Sharon and New Castle, closed; Youngstown Diocese, call your local school for closings.
Universities: Youngstown State, Kent State at Trumbull, Eastern Gateway Community College, open.
Western Reserve Transit Authority (WRTA): Regular schedule.
Public libraries: Youngstown-Mahoning County, Girard Free Library, Bristol Public Library, Bristolville, open; Warren-Trumbull, Kinsman Free Public Library, Hubbard Public Library, McKinley Memorial Library, Niles, and Newton Falls Public Library, closed.
Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, open.
Banks: Chase Bank, Charter One, Cortland Banks, Farmers National Bank, First National Bank, Talmer Bank, Warren, Home Federal Savings & Loan, Niles, Home Savings, Huntington Bank, Austintown, Key Bank, PNC Ohio and PNC Pennsylvania, closed.
Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., Allied Waste, Waste Management, Warren City Environmental Services, Ohio Valley Waste, city of Youngstown; regular schedule.
