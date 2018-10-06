Births
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Larry and Amanda Conner, Mineral Ridge, girl, Oct. 4.
Sarah and Leah Pons, Niles, girl, Oct. 4.
Chaunice Taylor and Robin Brigg Jr., Youngstown, boy, Oct. 4.
Larissa Reed, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 4.
Joseph and Jamie Kamensky, Hubbard, girl, Oct. 4.
Rick Seitz and Taylor Backus, Hubbard, girl, Oct. 4.
Samantha Morris and Christian Courtney, Youngstown, boy, Oct. 4.
Takaysia and Emmett Conner, Austintown, girl, Oct. 4.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Ashley Josenberger, Warren, boy, Oct. 3.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.