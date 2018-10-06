Births


October 6, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Larry and Amanda Conner, Mineral Ridge, girl, Oct. 4.

Sarah and Leah Pons, Niles, girl, Oct. 4.

Chaunice Taylor and Robin Brigg Jr., Youngstown, boy, Oct. 4.

Larissa Reed, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 4.

Joseph and Jamie Kamensky, Hubbard, girl, Oct. 4.

Rick Seitz and Taylor Backus, Hubbard, girl, Oct. 4.

Samantha Morris and Christian Courtney, Youngstown, boy, Oct. 4.

Takaysia and Emmett Conner, Austintown, girl, Oct. 4.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Ashley Josenberger, Warren, boy, Oct. 3.

More like this from vindy.com

  • October 20, 2016 midnight

    Births

  • October 6, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • October 13, 2016 midnight

    Births

  • January 26, 2018 midnight

    Births

  • August 7, 2017 midnight

    Births

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000