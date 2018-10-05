Y'town board of health plans 3 pool licensing sessions
YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s board of health will have public meetings at 9 a.m. Nov. 5, Dec. 3 and Jan. 7 at its office at the city hall annex about the proposed pool licenses fees for 2019.
The $129.23 proposed fee is the same as the current charge.
The public is invited to attend and comment on the proposal at any of the three meetings.
