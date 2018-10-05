Youngstown trash collection on regular schedule for Columbus Day


October 5, 2018 at 12:27p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Residential garbage collection in Youngstown will not be affected by the Columbus Day holiday Monday. City residents should place their garbage at the curb for their regularly scheduled collection date.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$789900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$380000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900