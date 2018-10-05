Youngstown trash collection on regular schedule for Columbus Day
YOUNGSTOWN — Residential garbage collection in Youngstown will not be affected by the Columbus Day holiday Monday. City residents should place their garbage at the curb for their regularly scheduled collection date.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 16, 2018 9:37 a.m.
Garbage collections on schedule
- December 22, 2017 5:22 p.m.
Remember: Garbage collections a day later during the holidays
- February 17, 2017 4:51 p.m.
Reminder: Youngstown trash collection unaffected by Presidents Day
- August 28, 2018 10:12 a.m.
Reminder: No garbage collection in Youngstown on Labor Day
- February 15, 2018 1:50 p.m.
Presidents' Day won't affect Youngstown garbage collection
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.