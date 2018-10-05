Warren woman hospitalized after date hits her with car

WARREN — A city woman suffered serious injuries Thursday after a man from Canton she met on a dating site drove his car into her, crushing her legs in her driveway.

Thomas V. Aventino, 28, of Barn Drive in Canton, will be arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on felonious assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

The victim, 31, said she was in her driveway on Homewood Avenue Southeast at 9:31 p.m. when Aventino angrily drove his car forward into her legs, pinning her between his car and another car in her driveway.

The victim was able to take a picture with her cell phone of Aventino’s license plate.

Police who arrived at the woman’s home found her face-up near a vehicle in great pain.

“Her legs were very red and were turning black and blue just above the knees,” a police report says. Ambulance personnel said they believed the woman had a fractured femur, hip and hyperextended knee.

She was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Police found Aventino in his car at Front Street and Todd Avenue Southwest and took him into custody.

Police said there were numerous witnesses to the incident. Records at the Trumbull County jail indicate Aventino was taken there at 10:30 p.m.