October 5, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Surplus food/clothing

East Side Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., at the corner of Fruit Street, Youngstown, food and clothing, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Recipients must bring containers and proper identification.

Food- and clothing-distribution notices are to be submitted by 3 p.m. the day before they are to be published.

