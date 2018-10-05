Sunday's Jewish Federation book burial ceremony canceled
YOUNGSTOWN — Sunday's book burial ceremony by the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation is canceled due to inclement weather. The new date is next Sunday, Oct. 14.
