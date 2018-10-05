Shinedown concert tickets on sale
YOUNGSTOWN — Tickets for the March 5 concert featuring Shinedown, Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria at Covelli Centre are now on sale.
The tickets are $53, $63 and $78.50 (plus applicable fees) and are available at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Covelli box office.
