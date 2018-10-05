Shinedown concert tickets on sale


October 5, 2018 at 9:45a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Tickets for the March 5 concert featuring Shinedown, Papa Roach and Asking Alexandria at Covelli Centre are now on sale.

The tickets are $53, $63 and $78.50 (plus applicable fees) and are available at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Covelli box office.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$789900


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000