Sewer, bridge projects slated for Mahoning County communities

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

During a Thursday meeting, Mahoning County commissioners added a new, nearly $614,000 sanitary-sewer rehabilitation project in the Wickliffe area in Austintown as requested by the sanitary engineer’s office.

Commissioners also approved an increase of $136,400 for additional construction costs of a New Middletown sanitary-sewer pump station replacement project.

County Engineer Pat Ginnetti announced a section of Lipply Road, between Market Street and Beaver-Springfield Road in Beaver Township, will be closed for about 45 days starting Monday for a bridge replacement.

Lauren Johnson, manager of U.S. Route 422 Corridor and Mahoning County business development for the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, told commissioners the chamber has closed $74 million worth of projects year-to-date, which created 131 new jobs. She also said the chamber is currently managing $2.3 billion worth of pending projects, which affect about 2,000 jobs.

Linda Macala, county Convention and Visitors Bureau director, said the bureau received four first-place statewide tourism awards and one second-place citation late last month for several marketing efforts for area attractions.