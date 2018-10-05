Portion of Chestnut Ridge Road in Hubbard closed until Nov. 2


October 5, 2018 at 2:26p.m.

HUBBARD — Chestnut Ridge Road between state Route 7/Brookfield Road and Collar Price Road will be closed until Nov. 2. Trumbull County Engineer office workers will be replacing a culvert between 6875 and 6682 addresses on Chestnut Ridge.

