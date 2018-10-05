Police-shooting suspect bragged about gun skills

By JEFFREY COLLINS and MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

FLORENCE, S.C.

The Vietnam veteran and disbarred lawyer accused of shooting seven law-enforcement officers, killing one, bragged online about his marksmanship and love for the “smell of gunpowder” in the years before the deadly standoff, records and social media posts unearthed Thursday showed.

Frederick Hopkins lost his law license in the 1980s for mishandling money and faced several minor criminal charges in recent years, including disorderly conduct in 2014. It was around the time of his disbarment that he got serious about amateur target-shooting, according to the records and posts.

Authorities say Hopkins’ gunfire prevented officers from rescuing comrades who lay bleeding on the ground. The slain officer, a 30-year veteran, was tearfully described as the “epitome of a community police officer” by his chief.

Two wounded city officers were released from the hospital. A third officer was listed in serious but stable condition, the police chief said. He said he did not know the conditions of three wounded deputy sheriffs.

Hopkins is accused of opening fire Wednesday from his home in a South Carolina neighborhood after deputies tried to carry out a search warrant. He also allegedly held children hostage inside.

It was not clear exactly how the confrontation ended. Authorities would say only that the gunman released the children as he was taken into custody, authorities said.

Hopkins was hospitalized with a head injury and unable to speak with officers, a South Carolina television station reported Thursday.

The warrant involved an accusation that a 27-year-old person at the home sexually assaulted a foster child who lives there, Florence County Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby said.