Police: Don't be alarmed by small-arms fire on North Side
YOUNGSTOWN — A World War II re-enactment club is conducting exercises at the former G.F. Property on Dennick Avenue on the city’s North Side through Sunday.
Simulated gunfire and noise that sounds like small battle action will likely be heard in the area, according to the city police department. The event is not open to the public.
A woman who lives nearby told The Vindicator that it sounds like a war is going on in her neighborhood.
