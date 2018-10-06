Poland teachers remain on job with no contract
POLAND
Negotiations between the Poland Education Association and Poland Board of Education have stalled, the PEA reported Friday.
The impasse comes after two mediation sessions failed Sept. 4 and Oct. 4.
PEA spokeswoman Nichole Blaze said, “The PEA deeply resents the fact that, once again, we have returned to another school year teaching without a contract.”
PEA represents 122 teachers employed by Poland schools.
In response to PEA’s news release, Superintendent David Janofa pointed to the district’s troubling fiscal condition.
“We understand and know that our teachers are very important,” Janofa said. “We want to try to get this resolved as expediently as we can. We understand we have a responsibility to taxpayers, and that’s a balance we don’t take lightly.”
