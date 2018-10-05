Poland man woke to OVI charges in Boardman
BOARDMAN — A man was arrested for OVI at the corner of Market Street and Brookwood Road early this morning after he apparently fell asleep while driving, according to police reports.
Police approached the vehicle and observed that Nevin Lesnoski, 25, of Poland, was sleeping with his foot on the brake while his car remained in "drive.” Lesnoski did not wake until roused by the police officer, even after the officer reached across him to put the vehicle in “park.”
Lesnoski would not submit to a BAC breath test but was arrested for OVI and impeding traffic.
He is scheduled to appear in court on the morning of Oct. 9.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 26, 2017 3:15 p.m.
Boardman man faces 4th OVI charge
- October 3, 2016 3:12 p.m.
Austintown man arrested for OVI twice in one night
- March 5, 2017 midnight
Poland man faces OVI, gun charges
- August 20, 2018 10:55 p.m.
Man arrested after bumping Austintown police cruiser
- March 3, 2017 10:19 a.m.
Poland man faces OVI, gun charges
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.