Poland man woke to OVI charges in Boardman

BOARDMAN — A man was arrested for OVI at the corner of Market Street and Brookwood Road early this morning after he apparently fell asleep while driving, according to police reports.

Police approached the vehicle and observed that Nevin Lesnoski, 25, of Poland, was sleeping with his foot on the brake while his car remained in "drive.” Lesnoski did not wake until roused by the police officer, even after the officer reached across him to put the vehicle in “park.”

Lesnoski would not submit to a BAC breath test but was arrested for OVI and impeding traffic.

He is scheduled to appear in court on the morning of Oct. 9.