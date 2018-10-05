Philadelphia to pay $1M to family of man shot in back by cop
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia has agreed to pay $1 million to the family of a man fatally shot in the back by a police officer.
City officials announced the settlement today with the family of David Jones, saying that it was not an admission of liability. City Solicitor Marcel Pratt says Jones’ family asked to resolve the claims without a civil lawsuit to prevent reliving the June 2017 shooting.
Jones was shot by former Philadelphia officer Ryan Pownall, who was charged last month with criminal homicide.
Police say Pownall approached Jones for riding a dirt bike on a city street, frisked him and felt a gun. After a scuffle, Pownall’s gun jammed when he tried to shoot Jones.
Jones fled, throwing his gun. Pownall fired again toward traffic and fatally shot Jones in the back.
Pownall’s attorney has called the shooting justified.
