Negotiations stall between Poland teachers, board
POLAND — Negotiations between the Poland Education Association and the Poland Board of Education have stalled, the PEA reported in a news release today.
The impasse comes after two mediation sessions failed on Sept. 4 and Oct. 4.
PEA spokesperson Nichole Blaze said,” The PEA deeply resents the fact that, once again, we have returned to another school year teaching without a contract.”
PEA represents 122 teachers who are employed by the Poland Local Schools District.
