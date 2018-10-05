Negotiations stall between Poland teachers, board


October 5, 2018 at 3:59p.m.

POLAND — Negotiations between the Poland Education Association and the Poland Board of Education have stalled, the PEA reported in a news release today.

The impasse comes after two mediation sessions failed on Sept. 4 and Oct. 4.

PEA spokesperson Nichole Blaze said,” The PEA deeply resents the fact that, once again, we have returned to another school year teaching without a contract.”

PEA represents 122 teachers who are employed by the Poland Local Schools District.

