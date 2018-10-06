Man pleads not guilty to driving car into Warren woman he met online

Staff report

WARREN

A city woman suffered serious injuries Thursday after a Canton man she met on an online dating site drove his car into her, crushing her legs.

Thomas V. Aventino, 28, of Barn Drive, pleaded not guilty Friday in Warren Municipal Court on charges of felonious assault and leaving the scene of an accident. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim. He was released from the Trumbull County jail later Friday after posting a $5,000 bond.

The 31-year-old victim told police she invited Aventino to her house Thursday evening after meeting him on a dating site. She said they got into an argument in her home, and continued it outside, where he eventually got into his car and drove into her.