Man pleads not guilty to driving car into Warren woman he met online


October 5, 2018 at 10:55p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

A city woman suffered serious injuries Thursday after a Canton man she met on an online dating site drove his car into her, crushing her legs.

Thomas V. Aventino, 28, of Barn Drive, pleaded not guilty Friday in Warren Municipal Court on charges of felonious assault and leaving the scene of an accident. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim. He was released from the Trumbull County jail later Friday after posting a $5,000 bond.

The 31-year-old victim told police she invited Aventino to her house Thursday evening after meeting him on a dating site. She said they got into an argument in her home, and continued it outside, where he eventually got into his car and drove into her.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

New Middletown


Residential
3 bedroom, 5 bath
$779900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399900


Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$825000