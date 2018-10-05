Man faces charges after fleeing from YPD in vehicle and on foot


October 5, 2018 at 9:39a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police charged a 35-year-old Youngstown man with failure to comply with the order of a police officer and obstructing official business after reports said he led them on a car chase and then ran from officers.

Police said they attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Lawrence White of Zedaker Street at about 12:35 p.m. Thursday on Marmion Avenue for a driving violation.

White refused to stop and accelerated his vehicle to about 50 mph, going through a stop sign before coming to an abrupt stop on Erie Street at East Boston Avenue.

Police said White fled on foot and was chased by two officers who finally caught him in a yard on East Lucius Avenue.

