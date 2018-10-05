Man arrested for critically injuring Ohio deputy with car

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio authorities say a 34-year-old man has been arrested for injuring a sheriff's deputy directing traffic in a construction zone and then fleeing the scene.

The Fairfield man was arrested this morning after the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office received a tip about where the car that struck Deputy Curtis Taylor on Thursday night in Springfield Township could be found.

Taylor, a 21-year veteran, is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The Sheriff's Office said Taylor was tossed over the car. It initially said Taylor also was dragged.