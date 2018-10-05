BUSINESS DIGEST || Make a basket, get mortgage paid

Make a basket, get mortgage paid

YOUNGSTOWN

Burgan Real Estate, real-estate partner of Youngstown State University athletics, on Thursday launched the second year of a promotion in which the company will offer fans at select YSU men’s and women’s home basketball games the chance to have Burgan pay their mortgage for a year.

The Better with Burgan Mortgage Mania Challenge Sweepstakes will take place at halftime at five games this season.

“Last year’s Better with Burgan Mortgage Mania Challenge garnered national attention as a lucky fan made a half-court shot to have their mortgage paid for the entire year. We hope this year’s Better with Burgan Mortgage Mania Challenge will add even more excitement and interest to the much anticipated men’s and women’s Penguin basketball seasons,” said Patrick Burgan, co-owner of Burgan Real Estate.

Visit BetterWithBurgan.com for a chance to win tickets to one of the games and to find complete eligibility details and rules.

Safety expo set

WARREN

The Builders Association of Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania announced the 2018 Northeast Ohio Safety Expo will take place Oct. 12 at Trumbull County Career and Technical Center, 528 Educational Highway NW.

The event will include 37 educational sessions and more than 50 safety, health and workers’ compensation products.

Employers who are enrolled in an Industry Specific Safety Program can get a loss-prevention activity credit by attending three one-hour educational sessions.

The cost to attend is $35, which includes breakfast and lunch.

Additional information and a registration form can be found at www.bwc.ohio.gov/downloads/blankpdf/NEOhioSafetyConference.pdf.

Schooner remains may be the oldest found in Lake Erie

TOLEDO

Shipwreck hunters who spent eight days this summer unearthing and examining the remains of a schooner in Lake Erie in Ohio think it’s most likely a sailing ship that sank nearly two centuries ago.

That would make the wreckage the oldest ever found in the shallowest of the Great Lakes.

But there’s a bit of debate among the marine archaeologists and shipwreck hunters who are trying to identify the wreck about how confident they are it is indeed the Lake Serpent that sank in 1829.

Police officer kills knife-wielding man

GREENVILLE, Miss.

A Mississippi police department said one of its officers shot and killed a man who was reported to have stabbed a relative in the neck.

The Delta Democrat-Times reported that 25-year-old Arthur Harbison was shot Wednesday night by a Greenville police officer, whose name has not been released.

